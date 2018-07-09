Roland Martin Talks Voting With AKA President

07.09.18
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 68th Boule is going on right now in Houston, TX and they have painted the city pink & green!

Roland Martin talks to international president Dorothy Buchanan Wilson about the boule and the sorority’s community involvement. According to Wilson there are 20,000 AKA’s in Houston and they’re leaving their mark. They have completed 29 service projects in an effort to “leave Houston a little better than we found it,” she said.

The women of AKA are “really working to drive women of color to the polls” this election season. In 2016 they registered 50,000 new voters, “our right to vote is a fundamental part of being a part of this democracy,” says Wilson.

Hear the full interview above.

