A college student in California created an app that landed him in jail. As smart as this guy is, he’s pretty dumb. He designed the app called Banana Plug to sell things like molly, shrooms and even cocaine. He put up signs around campus and registered it with the Apple app store. The feds caught wind of it and now the student is in jail.

