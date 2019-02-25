Woman Apologizes For Viral Video Of Her Going #SidewalkSally And Confronting Couple On Baby Shoot

Franci Neely is asking for forgiveness.

The woman at the center of a controversial indecent involving parents who were attempting to have a photo shoot with their daughter to celebrate her first birthday says she let her emotions “overtake” her “better self.”

Neely confronted Isaiah Allen and his wife Kelyn and told them they were on private property before attempting to remove the props for the photo shoot including balloons.

“A week ago, I let my emotions overtake my better self and I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she says in the video. “To my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians, I ask for forgiveness and understanding. I love Houston and ask that we come together to heal and I extend my hand in friendship.”

Isaiah filed a police report after the video went viral and depicted Neely attempting to slap the phone out of his hands as he filmed her. The Houston Police Department is investigating it as an possible assault.

Neely is the ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

