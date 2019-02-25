CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Woman Apologizes For Viral Video Of Her Going #SidewalkSally And Confronting Couple On Baby Shoot

Leave a comment

Franci Neely is asking for forgiveness.

The woman at the center of a controversial indecent involving parents who were attempting to have a photo shoot with their daughter to celebrate her first birthday says she let her emotions “overtake” her “better self.”

Neely confronted Isaiah Allen and his wife Kelyn and told them they were on private property before attempting to remove the props for the photo shoot including balloons.

“A week ago, I let my emotions overtake my better self and I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she says in the video. “To my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians, I ask for forgiveness and understanding. I love Houston and ask that we come together to heal and I extend my hand in friendship.”

Isaiah filed a police report after the video went viral and depicted Neely attempting to slap the phone out of his hands as he filmed her. The Houston Police Department is investigating it as an possible assault.

Neely is the ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

RELATED: Houston Socialite Confronts Parents During Baby’s Photo Shoot [VIDEO]

Woman Apologizes For Viral Video Of Her Going #SidewalkSally And Confronting Couple On Baby Shoot was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close