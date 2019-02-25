Morris Chestnut Stars In ‘The Enemy Within’ As An FBI Agent

Morris Chestnut is starring in a new NBC drama called “The Enemy Within,” where he plays an FBI Agent.

Chestnut says his character is “a spy catcher” that has to work together with a CIA agent who is directly responsible for the death of his fiance. Because of this their dynamic is bordering hate.

The CIA agent, played by Jennifer Carpenter is also an emotional mess because she’s going through a rough time with her daughter.

But, together they have to track down “spies similar to a Jason Borne or James Bond.”

Chestnut says this series is great but it’s a lot of “Crying, Action, Heart and emotion.” Catch “The Enemy Within” tonight right after The Voice.

