Kanye West Leads Another Sunday Service, Praised By Fred Hammond And Other Gospel Artists [VIDEO]

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West once again took some people on social media straight to church with his Sunday Service. The Bible states, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” and West made sure everyone could feel God’s presence within the music he played.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, West was somewhere in the Hills to give the musical service outside with a huge band as well as choir. For previous services there haven’t been a lot of people watching, but this time around a guest list full of people made it to the service.

One of the performances West did was a rendition of Fred Hammond’s “This Is The Day” and used samples of the song.

Hammond even tweeted about saying, “#thisistheday I know I’m late but the nephew @ypj Told me about this but when I heard and seen it … um um um 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #kanyewest flipped it! Save the negative comments about this Luke 19:40“I tell you,” he replied, “if they keep quiet, the stones will cry out #choirmusicrocks.”

Donald Lawrence even spoke out about the event and praised West for what he was doing with this Sunday Service.

Some fans are speculating that West might be opening a church or possibly dropping a gospel album, but it’s unclear until the rapper speaks out about it. Tell us what your thoughts are on Kanye West’s “Sunday Service.”

 

Kanye West Leads Another Sunday Service, Praised By Fred Hammond And Other Gospel Artists [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

