Huggy Lowdown: Black History Month Is Back!

According to Huggy, “this was the Blackest Oscars ever!” It’s the first one that he has watched from start to finish. When Regina King won he began to scream and jump up and down like he was “watching the game.” Then it kept getting better! Ruth E. Carter won for her costume design on Black Panther, Spike Lee won best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, and there were so many more amazing wins! “We’re making February Black history month again,” Huggy says.

