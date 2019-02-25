Danai Gurira, Ruth E. Carter, Sterling K. Brown And More Of Our 40 Over 40

All month we’ve been celebrating our achievers and dreamers and doers and thinkers and creators that prove the old adage that life begins at 40. If you’ve missed any honorees, check out the list so far: 40 – 30: Lucy McBath, Anthony Lynn, Broderick Johnson and more , 30 – 20: Chadwick Boseman, Kamala Harris, Regina King and more and 19-11: Jesmyn Ward, Channing Dungey, Prentice Penny, And More then continue on to next list of honorees.
12. Danai Gurira
Age: 41
Who She Is: Actress and playwright
Where She’s From: Grinnell, Iowa
Why She Made Our List: She is known for her role as Michonne on the hit television horror drama series, The Walking Dead, as the writer of the play Eclipsed, and as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. (Photo credit: PR Photos)
11. Ruth E. Carter
Age: 58
Who She Is: Costume designer
Where She’s From: Massachusetts
Why She Made Our List: She has over 40 films under her belt and has mastered the look of multiple periods and genres. Carter has earned three nominations for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work on Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, Steven Spielberg’s Amistad , and her most film, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.(Photo Credit: AP)
10. Sterling K. Brown
Age: 42
Who He Is: Actor
Where He’s From: St. Louis, Missouri
Why He Made Our List: He hit the scene in 2016 by portraying prosecutor Christopher Darden in the FX drama The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Currently he plays Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This Is Us. While playing this role he has earned his second Emmy, his first Golden Globe Award, and his first Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo Credit: PR Photos)
9. Kellie Brown
Age: Unknown
Who She Is: Beauty Blogger
Where She’s From: Unknown
Why She Made Our List: She is a well known plus sized beauty blogger who recently covered New York Fashion Week for Teen Vogue. While there she noticed a lack of plus sized people working in all areas of the fashion industry. She now focuses on encouraging people of all sizes to put themselves out there and peruse their dreams. Check out her blog, Instagram and YouTube. (Photo Credit: AP)
8. Cheryl McKissack
Age: 57
Who She Is: President & CEO of McKissack & McKissack Architecture Firm
Where She’s From: Nashville, Tennessee
Why She Made Our List: She comes from a long line of architects and has over 25 years of experience in all phases of the construction industry. She serves as Principal-in-Charge and Project Executive on numerous high-profile projects, including the $13B renovation of the JFK airport.
7. Vernon Scott
Age: Unknown
Who He Is: Celebrity hair stylist
Where He’s From: New York, New York
Why He Made Our List: He had dedicated his life to his craft of hair, wardrobe styling and photography, and after solidifying himself as a celebrity stylist he decided to mentor young creatives and entrepreneurs. Scott is behind some of today’s best red carpet looks from Danai Gurira, Idris Elba and Maxwell. He uses his vast connections to help pair his mentees with the right jobs and internships.
