Danai Gurira, Ruth E. Carter, Sterling K. Brown And More Of Our 40 Over 40

All month we’ve been celebrating our achievers and dreamers and doers and thinkers and creators that prove the old adage that life begins at 40. If you’ve missed any honorees, check out the list so far: 40 – 30: Lucy McBath, Anthony Lynn, Broderick Johnson and more , 30 – 20: Chadwick Boseman, Kamala Harris, Regina King and more and 19-11: Jesmyn Ward, Channing Dungey, Prentice Penny, And More then continue on to next list of honorees.

12. Danai Gurira

Age: 41

Who She Is: Actress and playwright

Where She’s From: Grinnell, Iowa

Why She Made Our List: She is known for her role as Michonne on the hit television horror drama series, The Walking Dead, as the writer of the play Eclipsed, and as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. (Photo credit: PR Photos)

11. Ruth E. Carter

Age: 58

Who She Is: Costume designer

Where She’s From: Massachusetts

Why She Made Our List: She has over 40 films under her belt and has mastered the look of multiple periods and genres. Carter has earned three nominations for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work on Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, Steven Spielberg’s Amistad , and her most film, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.(Photo Credit: AP)

10. Sterling K. Brown

Age: 42

Who He Is: Actor

Where He’s From: St. Louis, Missouri

Why He Made Our List: He hit the scene in 2016 by portraying prosecutor Christopher Darden in the FX drama The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Currently he plays Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This Is Us. While playing this role he has earned his second Emmy, his first Golden Globe Award, and his first Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo Credit: PR Photos)

9. Kellie Brown

Age: Unknown

Who She Is: Beauty Blogger

Where She’s From: Unknown

Why She Made Our List: She is a well known plus sized beauty blogger who recently covered New York Fashion Week for Teen Vogue. While there she noticed a lack of plus sized people working in all areas of the fashion industry. She now focuses on encouraging people of all sizes to put themselves out there and peruse their dreams. Check out her blog, Instagram and YouTube. (Photo Credit: AP)

8. Cheryl McKissack

Age: 57

Who She Is: President & CEO of McKissack & McKissack Architecture Firm

Where She’s From: Nashville, Tennessee

Why She Made Our List: She comes from a long line of architects and has over 25 years of experience in all phases of the construction industry. She serves as Principal-in-Charge and Project Executive on numerous high-profile projects, including the $13B renovation of the JFK airport.

7. Vernon Scott

Age: Unknown

Who He Is: Celebrity hair stylist

Where He’s From: New York, New York

Why He Made Our List: He had dedicated his life to his craft of hair, wardrobe styling and photography, and after solidifying himself as a celebrity stylist he decided to mentor young creatives and entrepreneurs. Scott is behind some of today’s best red carpet looks from Danai Gurira, Idris Elba and Maxwell. He uses his vast connections to help pair his mentees with the right jobs and internships.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: