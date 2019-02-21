What We Know About The Death And Alleged Murder Of Tamla Horsford

Was it an accident or was it foul play?

In November 2018, Tamla Horsford was found dead at a friend’s home after an adult sleepover. The mother of five’s death was ruled an accident by alcohol poisoning but there have been skeptics who suggest that Horsford died at the hands of foul play.

Major Joe Perkins with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia told reporters that none of Horsford’s injuries leaned towards foul play. “It was a party. They were drinking,” 11 Alive reports. “She was drinking. Most of the partygoers had gone to bed at that time, and she was on the deck alone.”

It was alleged that Horsford fell off a balcony where she was attending a “Football Moms” sleepover with seven other moms and three men. The early death certificate released by the coroner suggested that Horsford’s death was an accident but the fall from the balcony caused “multiple blunt force injuries” and “acute ethanol intoxication” also known as alcohol poisoning.

But friends, internet theorists and more suggest that there’s more to the story. Her best friend Michelle Graves, who was not at the party suggests that foul play happened to claim her friend’s life. “It’s impossible to get the injuries that she had from one fall,” Graves told Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

Here’s what we know.

Horsford Died At A “Football Moms” Sleepover, Although Men Were Present

There is video evidence of Horsford singing “Happy Birthday” at the party that was for the football mom’s. But why were men present if witnesses claim it was a sleepover just for the women?

Multiple Abrasions Were Reportedly Found On Horsford’s Body

Horsford’s family hired another medical examiner who found the other marks on Horsford’s body. The man who called 911, Jose Barrera pointed out a cut on Horsford’s wrist. “She’s lying in the yard, basically on the patio downstairs. She’s not moving one bit. She’s not breathing,” he told dispatchers. “I’m noticing a small cut on her right wrist. She’s not breathing whatsoever. I don’t know if this cut was self-inflicted.”

Barrera himself was placed on leave by his job at the Forsyth County Court system for using his position to “access confidential files on a current investigation surrounding a death in which you were a witness.” He was later terminated.

Horsford’s case was officially closed on February 20.

“The State of Georgia has ruled the death accidental and consistent with an accidental fall,” said Major Joe Perkins with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “None of the injury patterns noted were consistent with foul play.” After speaking to the attendees’ police said Horsford’s death happened when she accidentally fell from a deck at the house.

None of the attendees of the party saw the fall. “While the injuries sustained appeared to have been likely received in a fall, detectives awaited toxicology and medical examiner reports to verify the findings,” Perkins said.

