WATCH: Jordan Peele’s New ‘Twilight Zone’ Trailer Drops And People Are Excited

Some of you may remember the original Twilight Zone series from 1959-1964 that ran endlessly in reruns and was revived in both the 80’s and the early 2000’s. The anthology series, created by TV legend Rod Serling, is one of TV’s most classic series and a significant part of many childhood memories.

Rod Serling narrating The Twilight Zone, 1964. pic.twitter.com/NUgOMtDQpG — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) February 18, 2019

Jordan Peele the comedian/writer/director and as of late, horror film maven, is behind the latest anthology which will stream exclusively on CBS All Access starting on April 1st. The trailer just dropped for it and let’s just say, TV fans are pretty hyped about it. A few sharp-eyed viewers have already identified ‘Easter eggs’ that refer back to classic Twilight Zone episodes.

The Trailer For “The Twilight Zone” Is Finally Here And My Excitement Level Is Higher Than The Atmosphere https://t.co/6WFf9pVTpa — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 21, 2019

While Black Mirror on Netflix is widely considered to be the most contemporary version of the eerie storytelling of The Twilight Zone, we trust that Peele will bring his own artistic sensibility to the mix. He’s also bringing diversity with Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani and John Cho all appearing in the trailer.

Even the actors are excited with both Nanjiani and actor Adam Scott tweeting about how they were childhood fans of the show.

What did you think of the trailer?

PHOTO: CBS

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: