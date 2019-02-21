Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee Citing Better Relationship With His Family

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to reports, one reason why is because they are getting along with his family.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Comerica Bank & Trust filed a petition and proposed order regarding their fees and costs for the upcoming year. Comerica states that they are “willing to reduce its provisional fee rate from $125,000 to $110,000 per month.”

They are reportedly willing to lower their fee due to:

They claim they can now work “more effectively and efficiently” within the estate. Over the past two years, they’ve acquired considerable knowledge about the needs of the estate and Prince’s heirs. A decrease in litigation filed by the heirs in recent months.

The estate team also claims they have gotten better with the “individual personalities and preferences in communications with the Heirs.”

They are asking a judge to sign off on their request, which would run through January 31, 2020.

A judge has yet to rule.

