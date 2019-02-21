CLOSE
Lil Wayne Accused Of Stiffing His Personal Chef Out Of $35,000

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

Lil Wayne has been hit with a lawsuit by his former private chef who claims the rapper refuses to pay him the $35,000 owed from his years of work in the rapper’s home.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a chef named D’Antoine Hills filed a lawsuit against Wayne and Young Money Entertainment in Florida Court.

According to Hills, he was hired by Wayne to be his personal chef in 2014 and worked for him until March 2017. He says he would regularly send invoices but Wayne was inconsistent and sporadic with payment.

The chef says over the course of his employment he submitted invoices totaling $416,544,46 for his services but was only paid a total of $381,954.47, leaving a balance of $34,589.61.

Hill is suing the rapper for the entire amount owed plus he wants attorney fees paid for having to go to court over the matter.

