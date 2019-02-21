Houston Socialite Confronts Parents During Baby’s Photo Shoot [VIDEO]

A Houston couple says they were only taking photos of their 1-year-old daughter on a popular Houston sidewalk when a woman confronted. It’s not the first time she’s done it, either.

On Saturday, the parents held a photoshoot for their daughter’s first birthday on a stretch of land popular with Houston photographers and Instagram favorites alike. The baby had balloons and a blanket covering the sidewalk when Franci Neely, Houston socialite and ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane confronted them.

Neely slapped the man’s phone for filming her as well as the baby’s balloons. The baby is seen crying and distraught. The parents involved have filed a police report but no charges have been filed yet.

Neely apologized saying that she is “very sorry that I got upset,” claiming that the couple whose shoot blocked the walkway weren’t respectful after explaining the situation. The popular area along North Boulevard is a haven for people taking photo shoots in the community, even as residents have attempted to ban shoots due to the high volume of people and property rights.

It’s also not the first time Neely has been seen possibly assaulting someone for having a photo shoot in the area. See the video below.

ANOTHER PHOTO SHOOT FIGHT: An @abc13houston viewer sent us this video of the same woman who confronted a family’s photo shoot this weekend. Why she told me she took aim at the camera at 10:00 p.m. https://t.co/aGueabb59j pic.twitter.com/aMCvvCHAXL — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) February 19, 2019

Here’s Neely’s statement:

The Broadacres Homeowners Association Invests lots of money paying to maintain the trees, grass and walkways in our neighborhood. The high volume of commercial photography damages the property that Broadacres HOA pays to maintain and interferes with dog walkers and others who merely want to walk under the pretty trees. We asked the commercial photographers to please stop.

I am very sorry that I got upset on late Saturday afternoon. Putting it in context, however: I saw three commercial photography shoots in one block at the same time, something that happens frequently. When I explained the situation to the first and third groups, they were respectful. The couple whose photo shoot obstructed the walkway was not. It’s hard to remain composed when confronted by shouted threats of lawsuits and false, inflammatory accusations.

