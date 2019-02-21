CLOSE
Houston
Fort Bend ISD To Halt Legal Actions On Unmarked African-American Cemetery

Fort Bend ISD announced on Thursday that it will halt its legal actions and avoid construction on a site where last year 95 African-American remains were discovered.

The move ensures that the remains, believed to be laborers in the state’s convict-leasing system, will stay in their place as activists sought.

“In order to show our good faith and commitment to working toward a comprehensive solution, the District will halt all further court action while we explore all available options with the County,” Jason Burdine, school district president, wrote in a statement. “The District’s plan to build the portion of the building that is within the cemetery area has been cancelled.”

Now there could be a memorial and a cemetery for the remains, believed to be African-American prisoners contracted to perform cheap labor across Texas.

