Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Fort Bend ISD announced on Thursday that it will halt its legal actions and avoid construction on a site where last year 95 African-American remains were discovered.

The move ensures that the remains, believed to be laborers in the state’s convict-leasing system, will stay in their place as activists sought.

“In order to show our good faith and commitment to working toward a comprehensive solution, the District will halt all further court action while we explore all available options with the County,” Jason Burdine, school district president, wrote in a statement. “The District’s plan to build the portion of the building that is within the cemetery area has been cancelled.”

Now there could be a memorial and a cemetery for the remains, believed to be African-American prisoners contracted to perform cheap labor across Texas.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD Announces Withdrawal Of Rezoning Plans For High Schools

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Family Left Without Answers as Historic Black Cemetery Bulldozed

Fort Bend ISD To Halt Legal Actions On Unmarked African-American Cemetery was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: