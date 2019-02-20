Where’s Whoopi?! Goldberg’s Absence From ‘The View’ Sparks Oscar Hosting Rumors

It’s been nearly two weeks since fans of “The View” last saw Whoopi Goldberg fire off her opinion about the hot topics of the day. And as each new day passes without her, viewers’ concerns continue to grow.

Inquiring minds want to know… WHERE is Whoopi?!

Joy Behar noted on the show on Feb 6, when Goldberg was first absent, that the former actress is at home trying to get over pneumonia, per Good Housekeeping.

In the meantime, Behar has taken over Goldberg’s seat and political commentator Ana Navarro has stepped in to fill the void at the hosts’ table.

Get well soon, dear ⁦@WhoopiGoldberg. Happy you’re on the mend. Missing your smile on ⁦@TheView⁩. pic.twitter.com/gDT4XKnqqV — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 11, 2019

Meanwhile, there are some whispers that Whoopi is not really sick; she’s secretly off rehearsing for the Oscars. Rumor has it that she’s been tapped to host the show this Sunday, Feb. 24.

We shall see.

In related news, comedian Mo’Nique says she has nothing but love for Whoopi Goldberg … she simply disagrees with her professional opinion.

The comedian previously went hard on “The View” host months after they spared on the daytime talk show over Mo’s work ethics; specifically her soured relationship with director Lee Daniels.

Mo’Nique described Whoopi as Hollywood’s maid and even Steve Harvey was left feeling some way about the comment.

But in a new interview from Las Vegas where she has her residency, the “Precious” star says she loves her “sister” and her opinion of Whoopi comes down to professional differences.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg as a person. She is my sister. It is simply a professional disagreement. See, I don’t agree working for free. My sister Whoopi feels like that’s a part of it. We just simply disagree professionally. But as a person, I love my sister. I just disagree with her professional opinions.”

