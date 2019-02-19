14-Year-Old Girl Found Guilty Of Murder For Stabbing Friend During Sleepover

A 14-year-old girl was found guilty of murder for the stabbing death of Texas teenager during a sleepover.

According to reports, the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time of the stabbing, was charged as a juvenile for the murder of Nylah Lightfoot, 14, who was stabbed at an apartment complex.

KTVU reports, the accused was convicted on the murder charge, which is actually called delinquent conduct. But the jury ruled it was not delinquent conduct on the separate aggravated assault charge. Authorities have not released the teens name because she is a minor.

Nylah was stabbed to death last May. Four girls were there. The day reportedly started with a pool party and dancing. But at around 3:30 a.m. when Nylah decided she wanted to go home, there was an argument.

Prosecutors told the jury that Nylah’s friend went to the kitchen, got a knife and stabbed and killed her.

Nylah was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The medical examiner said she died from a stab wound to her neck and chest.

On the witness stand, the accused girl said “I didn’t mean to kill her. She ran up on me. It was the worst mistake of my life.”

Bishop Mark Kirtland is a family friend. He explained outside the courthouse that neither family is prepared to make a public statement at the moment.

“Both families are devastated,” the Bishop said. “It affects our whole village. So that’s where we are today.”

The sentencing phase begins Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The 14-year-old faces anything from probation, to up to 40 years in custody with the possibility of being transferred from juvenile detention to adult prison before her 19th birthday.

