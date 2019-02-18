WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that key officials involved in the Russia probe were engaged in “treasonous” behavior.
Trump is lashing out on Twitter at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose new book details his concerns about potential foreign influence over the president, and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who initiated special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein “look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”
In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
Trump tweets: “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”
3 thoughts on “Trump Lashes Out At Officials Involved In Russia Probe”
Why is BAW giving Trump a platform?? I’m sure you are going to say to make people aware of what he does./says. Duuuuuh we already know what he does, and says because he’s been given a free platform from day one reeking havoc on the country. I would think that BAW would be the least outlet to showcase his platform
That’s all this fake presidency is about, lashing out at ppl daily on twitter. Why doesn’t this idiot work at stop dividing this country for a change? He’s miserable af. How bad is it when he has to ask the PM of Japan to put his name in for a noble peace prize. 😂 this fool really has gone stone cold cra cra. He only want a noble peace prize bc prez Obama has one. He’ll never get it!!!