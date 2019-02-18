Roland Martin: The Jussie Smollett Story

If You Missed It
| 02.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Jussie Smollett story has taken so many twists and turns that it’s gotten pretty confusing.

Roland Martin talks to Kathy Chaney of the Chicago Suntimes to try to straighten it all out.

The last thing to come out was that “Jussie may talk with detectives today” to further “flush out whats going on.” Last week the story was that two Nigerian brothers were arrested in connection with the attack. Then there were reports that Jussie knew the brothers. The brothers were interviewed by law enforcement and then released. Police now want to talk to Jussie again.

It’s creating the “appearance” that Jussie did fake the attack. But, “we have not heard that from Cook County District Attorney,” says Martin. reports are saying “sources say” he is suspected of fabricating the attack but that has not been clearly stated by Chicago Police.

Both Chaney and Martin agree that the different reports and back and forth of the police have created a lot of confusion. Martin suggests that the media “shut up and wait” for a formal statement from Chicago police before reporting.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago , Jussie Smollett , Kathy Chaney , Police , Roland Martin

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close