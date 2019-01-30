Roland Martin Talks To Chicago Journalist Kathy Chaney About The Jussie Smollett Attack

Empire star Jussie Smollett was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago. Roland Martin talks to Chicago news reporter Kathy Chaney to get an update on what we know so far.

Chaney says the attack happened around 2 a.m. after Smollett arrived in Chicago from New York. She says the attack happened in a nice area of town full of luxury high rises where crime is not common. Smollett was reportedly headed to Subway to get a late night meal.

According to reports the attackers recognized him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. He was beat up, had a chemical thrown on him and a noose put around his neck.

Chaney says so far there is no clear description of the suspects so the police are looking at surveillance video from the buildings surrounding the area.

The FBI is looking into a threatening letter that was sent to Smollett last week to see if they’re connected.

Martin has reached out to Smollett and will continue to keep him in his prayers.

