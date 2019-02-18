Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. Working To Close The Wealth Gap

02.18.19
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund will host its 22nd Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit, February 20 – February 22, 2019. Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. urges everyone to attend.

This year’s theme is 400 Years Later: Closing the Wealth Gap, Expanding Opportunity.” It will feature sessions on closing the racial wealth gap, advancing consumer protection, the state of telecom and evolution of digital currencies, and more.

Closing the “wealth gap” has been a priority of the Black community for generations and Jackson feel like this summit will be extremely beneficial. It will be held in New York City, for more information visit www.RainbowPUSHWallStreetProject.org.

