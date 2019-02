Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid settled their lawsuits with the NFL and that’s a good thing! But, some people feels like they “sold out” which Chris Paul doesn’t understand. How can you be a sell out when you got what you wanted? This whole thing was based on “a mans right to work” and Kaepernick and Reid are deserving of every dollar they got.

