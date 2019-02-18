Gabrielle Union To Replace Mel B On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Get ready for a big shake up on America’s Got Talent next season as Mel B and Heidi Klum have both dropped from the judging panel.

The Spice Girl has been a judge on the show for the last six seasons but there have long been whispers that she wouldn’t be invited back for the 14th season because her headline-making personal problems and marital issues are huge distractions.

Instead, Variety reports that their chairs will be filled by dancer Julianne Hough and actress Gabrielle Union who will join regulars Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Hosting duties will also be changing as Tyra Banks is being replaced by actor Terry Crews, who has been hosting America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment.

“The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines.

“I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Hough is a two-time professional dance champion on Dancing with the Stars and has been a judge on series.

Union will next star in and exec produce the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest – which premieres May 13 on Spectrum Originals network.

