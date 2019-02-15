A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset her was the fact that she was being arrested by a Black sheriff’s deputy. The woman was caught on tape going on a racist and violent rant against him.
BuzzFeed News reports that Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon King was responding to a report of a disturbance at a home and upon arrival saw 53-year-old Julie Edwards trying to leave the property in her car.
King smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed that was slurring and walking unsteadily. Edwards reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer or submit to a field sobriety test. Once King put handcuffs on her, she walked away from him and put up a fight as he tried to put her in his police cruiser.
Once King got her into the vehicle, Edwards went on a racist rant, telling King “My KKK people will find you.”
“They know people like you,” Edwards said. “Hey, ain’t a damn thing wrong with burning a cross in your yard, is there?”
She then added, “You fu**ed with the wrong white people.”
Edwards also told King that “ni**ers should’ve never been let out of slavery.”
She threatened him by saying his “eyes will be poked out” and the “KKK got your ass, boy.”
“My KKK friends will burn your family,” Edwards said. “You should never be here in the first place. You ever been whipped on a whipping post?”
According to BuzzFeed, King took the threats seriously.
The police report said “Deputy King is of African-American descent and knows the history behind the KKK and the pain and torture they have caused and still cause to African-Americans today.”
King was praised by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood for his “calm response to all the racist garbage this KKK enthusiast could throw at him.”
4 thoughts on “White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her ‘My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family’”
People like this woman should be locked the hell up & anyone who’s a white supremacist like her & the KKK should be burned to hell I don’t care if they’re Democrats or Republikkkans they shouldn’t be ruling this Country nor this World!
Unless I’m mistaken, this woman is a registered Democrat, and the Democratic Party as history shows us, is the party of the Klu Klux Klan.
You should definitely KnowItAll about the Klu Klux Klan….you psycho!
Clearly, you sound like you are still on the plantation of the demokkkratic KKK party. Let it go Butterfly McQueen. I’m a proud strong European American Republican Man. I respect all police officers especially black American police officers, because they are hated by the devil & black coons like you.