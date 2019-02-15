Two Nigerian Brothers Arrested In Alleged Attack Of Jussie Smollett

In the Jussie Smollet investigation, police have now arrested those 2 men who are brothers with ties to “Empire.” Specifically, they were booked for battery.

The two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, are from Nigeria and Chicago cops are now calling them “potential suspects” … as opposed to persons of interest. As was reported earlier, their home was raided on Thursday and police seized a long list of potential evidence … including several bottles of bleach.

A Chicago law enforcement source tells TMZ that the next step may be a lineup in which Jussie will be asked to identify the culprits.

