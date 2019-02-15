CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Rapper 21 Savage ‘Wasn’t Hiding’ Being British, Feared Deportation

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage says he didn’t talk about his British citizenship before because he didn’t want to get deported.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was interviewed by ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a Friday broadcast.

He was arrested Feb. 3 in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said was a targeted operation. He was released from immigration custody Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

Now 26, he says he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the U.S. at 7 years old. That visa expired in 2006. He says he “wasn’t hiding it,” but “didn’t want to get deported,” so he “wasn’t going to just come out and say ‘Hey by the way, I wasn’t born here.'”

British Beauties: Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond
18 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

21 savage , Citizenship , deportation , Ice , rappers

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close