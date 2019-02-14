Pretty soon Mayor Turner is going to run out of things to give Travis Scott.

The Mo. City rapper was awarded the Key to the City on Wednesday night at his hometown Astroworld tour stop. Even if Houston got a full-blown festival last November with Astroworld Fest, Scott decided to bring the tour version of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour to Toyota Center.

“Look, my daughter and I had to come out and hear ‘Sicko Mode,’ I know you’re gonna end with that tonight. But look, we owe so much to this guy for keeping Houston on the map,” Mayor Turner said. “As the mayor of the city of Houston, I’m so proud of you, man. Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to the city.”

Well, we got Six Flags back (sort of) but here’s hoping the major is LEGIT about bringing something similar to Astroworld back! Congrats Travis!

“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to Houston.” Mayor @SylvesterTurner gives a key to the city to @trvisXX! pic.twitter.com/0IJpstfkEz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) February 14, 2019

Mayor Turner Awards Travis Scott The Key To The City [VIDEO]

