CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Denver Strike Ends; Teachers To Get Big Raises

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Public Schools and its striking teachers reached a deal Thursday to end their three-day walkout, with raises of 7 to 11 percent, built-in cost-of-living increases and more opportunities for future salary hikes.

A key sticking point — variable bonuses for working in tougher environments — will be studied to see if they help retain teachers in schools, the teachers’ union said.

The deal was reached after marathon negotiations and announced shortly before schools opened Thursday morning. Teachers were encouraged to return to their classrooms if they feel ready to, even though the deal awaits ratification by the full union membership.

More than half the district’s teachers went on strike Monday after negotiations over pay broke down.

A key sticking point was the teachers’ demand that the system rely less on bonuses for educators in high-poverty and high-priority schools.

The district gives bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 a year to teachers who work in schools with students from low-income families, in schools that are designated high priority or in positions that are considered hard to staff, such as special education or speech language pathology. It sees the bonuses as key to boosting the academic performance of poor and minority students.

The union says the bonus question, which its lead negotiator, Rob Gould, called “the elephant in the room,” will now be studied.

Other teachers on the bargaining team said bonuses alone will not keep their colleagues at high-poverty and other priority schools, pointing to district data that showed a variety of teacher retention rates at those locations.

Teachers say the reliance on bonuses leads to high turnover, which they say hurts students, and that spending money on smaller class sizes and adding support staff, like counselors, is the best way to help disadvantaged students.

Superintendent Susana Cordova said she wants to have similar conversations about Denver’s schools with teachers “all the time.”

“Truthfully, there is so much that we agree on,” she said.

The district said some of the extra money being put into teacher pay will come from cutting about 150 jobs in the district’s central office and eliminating performance bonuses for staffers in the office.

The walkout came about a year after West Virginia teachers launched the national “Red4Ed” movement with a nine-day strike in which they won 5 percent pay raises. Most recently, Los Angeles teachers held a six-day strike last month.

In Denver, there are 71,000 students in district-run schools. Another 21,000 are enrolled in charter schools unaffected by the strike.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Denver , public school , teacher strike , teachers

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close