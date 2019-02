A Houston man is accused of stealing an elderly couple’s van several times to go on crime sprees. He would steal it every night go participate in criminal activities and return it. The couple began to notice that their seat wasn’t right and the mileage was going up. But, it became extremely obvious when the thief crashed the van before returning it one night. Now the thief is in jail and the elderly couple is out of a van.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: