RussRant: Racial Discrimination

Russ is not upset that Jennifer Lopez did the Motown tribute at the Grammy’s. Motown music was bigger than just Black people, people of all backgrounds enjoyed it. JLo being Hispanic does not mean that she was not “qualified” to give the tribute. That type of thinking is racial discrimination. Racial discrimination is discrimination against an individual on the basis or race.

