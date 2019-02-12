El Chapo Jury Reaches Verdict On 6th Day Of Deliberations

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have reached a verdict in their sixth day of deliberations.

They had returned Tuesday to grapple with the complicated case at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn.

The trial testimony lasted nearly three months and the jurors have been tasked with deciding on 10 separate counts.

The evidence included testimony from 14 cooperators. Many described Guzman’s willingness to use violence against enemies of a cartel that prosecutors say smuggled at least 200 tons (181 metric tons) of cocaine into the U.S. over two decades.

The defense has accused prosecution cooperators of making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.

After three months of testimony, jurors have been going through a verdict form that asks them to make 53 decisions about whether prosecutors have proven various elements of the 10-count indictment.

Many are related to the top count, accusing him of running a continuing criminal enterprise.

Jurors could find Guzman guilty of only some of those violations and still convict him of crimes serious enough to put him in prison for decades.

