Release Date Is Set For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

The date is now set for the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy classic “Coming To America.”

Paramount Pictures announced on Monday that the Murphy flick will be released in theatres August 7th, 2020. The yet to be titled sequel will once again star Eddie Murphy as Akeem. This time the films lead character Akeem will return to America after he learns that one of the royal oats he sowed led to the unlikely heir to the throne of Wakanda’s neighbor Zamuda.

All kidding aside, Akeem learns about a long-lost son and must return to America and of course hijinks will take place.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the script and Craig Brewer, who directed the Murphy film, will direct the film

Murphy and Barris will executive produce the flick.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

