CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Release Date Is Set For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Leave a comment
Publicity Still From 'Coming To America'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

The date is now set for the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy classic “Coming To America.”

Paramount Pictures announced on Monday that the Murphy flick will be released in theatres August 7th, 2020. The yet to be titled sequel will once again star Eddie Murphy as Akeem. This time the films lead character Akeem will return to America after he learns that one of the royal oats he sowed led to the unlikely heir to the throne of Wakanda’s neighbor Zamuda.

All kidding aside,  Akeem learns about a long-lost son and must return to America and of course hijinks will take place.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the script and Craig Brewer, who directed the Murphy film, will direct the film

Murphy and Barris will executive produce the flick.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel
15 photos
 

 

Release Date Is Set For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Black Movies , classic movies , Coming To America , Eddie Murphy

One thought on “Release Date Is Set For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

  1. Miss E on said:

    When did Akem have time to sore his wild oats because as soon as he set foot in America he was smitten with Lisa McDowell? Now Semi, I would believe there was an illegitimate child! LOL Regardless, I will definitely be watching. Gosh how do I remember the names of these characters! :>)

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close