There’s drama among the ladies of reality TV! But, what’s new? NeNe Leaks has a bone to pick with Lisa Vanderpump, who she says stole her idea for a restaurant. According to NeNe, Lisa discouraged her from purchasing a piece of property to open a restaurant and then bought it for herself! Find out more in the video above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: