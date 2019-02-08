Taraji P. Henson Wanted To Star In A Comedy And 20 Years Later She Did!

| 02.08.19
Taraji P. Henson is a household name. The Howard University grad has pretty much taken over the film industry and her latest movie What Men Want does not disappoint.

Henson told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that a comedy is what she “went to LA to do and 20 years later” she got to do it! Originally she went to LA thinking she’d book sitcoms and did a few but once she booked Baby Boy “that was it.”

When Brian Robins and Will Packer brought What Men Want to her she thought, “Oh my God a comedy? are you serious?” She signed on as an actress and executive producer.

The movie is out now and it’s a must see!

