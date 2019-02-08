CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Man Pleads No Contest To Stalking Rihanna

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who authorities say broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there when she was not home has pleaded no contest to stalking the singer.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Thursday that 27-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton entered the plea to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He was immediately sentenced to five years’ probation and 90 days of GPS monitoring. A judge also ordered him to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years, to stay off social media while on probation and to enter a program for mental health and drug treatment.

Prosecutors said Leon leapt a fence and broke into the house on May 9. Twelve hours later, Rihanna’s assistant found him and called police.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrity Zodiac: Pisces
19 photos

 

 

 

Black female pop singers , celebrity stalkers , fashion icons , Rihanna

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close