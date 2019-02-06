Moziah Bridges Is Recognized By Walmart’s ‘Reign On’ Campaign

| 02.06.19
Walmart is celebrating Black History Month with a campaign called “Reign On,” which highlights and celebrates young African-Americans making history. One of the young people they’re highlighting is 17-year-old Moziah Bridges.

Bridges is the founder of Mo’s Bows, a company that makes handmade bow ties and neckties. He got the idea to start his company when he struggled to find a bow tie that he really liked.

Even as a young child Bridges enjoyed dressing up. He was the kid on the block that would put on a three piece suit to go outside and play. He was able to tie his own tie at 9-years-old. According to him,”in order to be considered a real man you have to be able to tie your own tie.”

He says business is booming and there are lots of guys wearing his ties, “looking good and feeling good and snatching girlfriends every day.”

