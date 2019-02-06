CLOSE
‘Being Mary Jane’ Finale Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress [WATCH]

Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Being Mary Jane fans are finally getting some closure after a teaser clip from the finale hit the Internet. The last time we caught up with Mary Jane was in 2017 before Gabrielle Union had a baby and moved on to a new show.

Despite the long hiatus, fans are excited to catch up with one of their favorite TV characters. While the trailer doesn’t give us much, Mary Jane is gazing at her reflection as she stands in a wedding dress in front the mirror seconds before her mother walks in and says, “it’s time.”

Michael Ealy’s character Justin proposed to Mary Jane at the end of season four, leading us to believe she’ll finally get to say “I do.”

Check out the teaser, below:

Need a full recap? Check out MadameNoire.com.

