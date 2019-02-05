Over 500 Inmates Follow Christ After Church Opens New Campus In Maximum-Security Prison [VIDEO]

Gateway Church in Dallas found a new location for the newest campus and it might shock some. According to the Christian Post, Pastor Robert Morris went to Coffield Unit in Texas, which is the largest prison in the state to open the campus.

He announced it to his congregation on Sunday and said, “We have a new campus. And you’re gonna be really surprised.”

The prison houses over 4,000 criminal offenders and over 650 inmates attended the megachurch’s first service. During that same service over 500 men decided to follow Christ.

One of the inmates said, “Gateway has really impacted my life because a lot of us do not have visits, and you guys comin’ in here and sharing y’alls love to us has really impacted our life.”

It’s reported that Stephen Wilson, who’s an ex-offender went to seminary school will serve as the Gateway Coffield campus pastor.

Morris said, “We welcome you guys and we love you. We are your brothers and sisters in Christ. We’re excited that we have a campus there now.”

In the next two years, the church has plans to open ten other prison campuses.

