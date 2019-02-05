Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On Hospital Where Son Committed Suicide

“Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John was found dead on Sunday. Now, the late soap star’s ex-wife is saying the medical facility they held responsible for their son’s death is once again to blame.

LAPD confirms that St. John, 52, was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley home after responding to a possible alcohol overdose, and have since passed the investigation on to the LA County Coroner’s office, reports The Blast.

Meanwhile, boxer Mia St. John, the late actor’s ex-wife, who’s also a professional boxer, tweeted and deleted her outrage at La Casa Mental Health hospital in Long Beach, where their 24-year-old son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014.

“That hospital killed our son then my husband thats what happened!” Mia tweeted early Monday morning, heartbreakingly adding, “They killed my family.”

In 2015, Kristoff and Mia sued the facility, They contended that the facility did not provide enough care for their son, and argued they gave him access to the plastic blag he used to suffocate himself.

At this point, it’s not clear if Mia is insinuating Kristoff died from a direct connection to the hospital, or if she’s claiming the loss of their son led to her ex-husband’s tragic death.

As of this report, police investigators have wrapped up their preliminary inquiry into the actor’s death, and will wait for an autopsy and possible toxicology before an official cause is given.

Kristoff St. John earned 9 Daytime Emmy Awards and 10 NAACP Image Awards while playing Neil Winters on the long-running CBS soap, “Young & the Restless.”

