‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dead At 52

Fans of the long-running TV soap opera The Young and the Restless are in shock this morning. Actor Kristoff St. John, who played the role of Neil Winters since 1991 was found dead this morning in his California home. He was 52.

People.com reports:

According to TMZ, there was no sign of foul play.

St. John’s son Julian died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 24. His ex-wife Mia St. John went on to found the El Sabor es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness.

In 2017, St. John, who has played Neil Winters on CBS’ The Young and the Restless since 1991, underwent psychiatric treatment after a reported scare regarding his mental health. According to TMZ, he threatened to kill himself with a gun and was placed under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.

Kristoff St. John–I mean, he WAS black soap opera royalty–right up there with Debbi Morgan/Darnell Williams. Never watched one second of Y&R–I was DIEHARD AMC–but you just KNEW who KSJ was REGARDLESS. That's how impactful he was on the soap genre… #KristoffStJohn — Ms. Williams (@MsWilliamsWorld) February 4, 2019

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time, Mia blasted reports about the incident that led her ex to seek help.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” she said. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

.@YRInsider has been my guilty pleasure for 20 years. This is just heartbreaking. Kristoff St. John’s character was so revolutionary because he & @victoriarowell represented the only black family on Y&R, the no. 1 soap. Kristoff is appreciated and will be sorely missed. https://t.co/dEeC4Ef5y9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

St. John, a New York City native also played the role of the young Alex Haley in Roots: The Next Generation miniseries. He announced his engagement to model Kseniya Mikhaleva in 2018, according to People.com.

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

