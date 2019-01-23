CLOSE
10-Year-Old Bullied Over Colostomy Bag Commits Suicide

10-Year-Old Seven Bridges allegedly committed suicide because of the relentless bullying over his colostomy bag, according to reports.

His mother said she returned from the grocery store Saturday morning and found the fifth-grader had hanged himself in their Kentucky home, news station WHAS reports.

“I saw my son dead,” his mom, Tami Charles, told the news station. “That’s something in my head.”

Charles said Seven struggled with the bullies hand was teased because of a bowel condition.

According to reports, Seven was born with a medical condition that required him to undergo more than 26 surgeries and use a colostomy bag, his family said. Bullies reportedly often tormented him because of the smell from the condition.

Seven’s mom said the bullying became so severe that he planned to transfer schools next year.

“We would talk to him about having new friends and a new start,” Charles said. “He just had to get to the end of the year.”

The boy’s family believes the school could’ve done more to prevent bullying in class.

“We found that the school system had a lot of holes and a lot of inconsistencies with their policies about bullying,” Charles told WLKY. “They stood on the verbal message, the lip service of zero tolerance, but they did not deliver.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for the 10-year-old’s funeral.

“His death is an example of what can happen when we choose not to take the issue of bullying seriously,” the page said.

3 thoughts on "10-Year-Old Bullied Over Colostomy Bag Commits Suicide

  3. Mrs Love Doll on said:

    Another angel added in JESUS ‘s LOVING HANDS! He should not have been in the school with his sever conditions, this why I made the choice to withdrawal my child because of those evil kids that come from horrible homes they are hurt so they hurt others! GOD BLESS His Soul and BLESS His family

