Multiple Cases Of Measles Confirmed In Houston Area

Officials in Houston, Galveston and Montgomery counties have confirmed measles cases. A girl, under 2 years of age, contracted measles in January in Montgomery county, same for a child between 12 and 24 months in Galveston County.

Combine that with the three confirmed measles cases in Houston and the total now raises to five cases of measles in the Houston area. The patients in Houston are two buys under the age of two and a woman between the ages of 25 and 35.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus, which spreads to others through coughing and sneezing,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, the executive director for Harris County Public Health. “However, it is easily preventable. Parents and caregivers have the power to protect their children and themselves from this disease by getting vaccinated.”

Other states in 2019 that have reported measles cases include Oregon, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia and California.

