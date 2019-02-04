Entertainment
Lawyers: 21 Savage Is Being Wrongly Held By U.S. Immigration

Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage say he’s being wrongly held by federal immigration authorities.

Law firm Kuck Baxter Immigration released a statement Monday saying U.S. officials have known about his immigration status since at least 2017 when he sought a new visa that is pending.

 

U.S. Customs and Immigration officials said the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation in the Atlanta area because of a felony conviction and put in deportation proceedings.

Fulton County prosecutors said Abraham-Joseph’s case is sealed and no information can be provided.

Officials say Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen brought to the U.S. as a 12-year-old who overstayed his visa.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers say he is not a flight risk, which would be the only justification for holding him.

