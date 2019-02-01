KEM to Tom Joyner: ‘You Mean A Lot To Me’

If You Missed It
Tom Joyner will be celebrating 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show with as he calls it, “a going away tour.”

The “One More Time Experience” will be hitting various markets across the country. One of the artists who will be performing is the one and only KEM.

KEM is a longtime friend of the TJMS. He’s performed on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise, the Tom Joyner Family Reunion and even a Sky Show.

He called into the TJMS to talk about the upcoming tour, “My managers, they called me and asked me, ‘is this is something you’d be interested in?’ I’m like, are you kidding me?!”

Adding, “The work that you’ve done entertaining us, empowering us, educating us. How can I not be a part of this…you mean a lot to me.”

Check out the full interview above to hear more from KEM on why the TJMS has meant so much to him.

For more details on the tour visit here.

KEM

