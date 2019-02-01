Radio One Houston’s 97.9 The Box and 92.1 Radio Now, in conjunction with Live Nation has confirmed OVO Sound artist, DVSN to serve as headliner for their second annual Spring Fest concert. This one night only concert will also feature groundbreaking Interscope artist, Summer Walker, and is scheduled to take place at Revention Music Center Friday, March 15, 2019. Tickets go on sale 10:00am Friday, February 1, 2019 at and livenation.com.

DVSN, Summer Walker To Play 97.9 The Box & 92.1 Radio Now Spring Fest was originally published on theboxhouston.com

