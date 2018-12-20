NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rapper Juelz Santana has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for trying to get a loaded gun onto a plane at a New York-area airport.
Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, was sentenced Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey, to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.
He was arrested in March after security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on.
Santana left the area and the bags behind, but he turned himself in three days later.
The 36-year-old will not immediately go to prison after having reached an agreement to perform on Long Island.
2 thoughts on “Juelz Santana Sentenced To Prison For Gun In Airport”
Fine example of what the real outcome of “the thug life” so glamorized in rapp music
Convicted felon w/no business possessing a gun so stupid as to attempt to bring one through airport security WTFWYT the mass majority of black men are not felons but too many of us are we need to stop glamorizing and accepting criminal behavior, when we represent 13% of the population but commit 60% of the murders something is drastically wrong and racism doesn’t have jack sh!t to do with it in the 50’s and 60’s Chicago didn’t have anything close to the black murder rate as now
Hmmm…. a few lesssons. 1. Why is he a convicted felon? I know in this racist society, it’s hard to avoid. However, you must do everything you can to avoid these racist officials who will trump up charges. 2. If you want a gun, go out and get it the way the system lays out. You can purchase a gun legally, and get licensed. Trust. I encourage all black people to start purchasing guns and learn how to use them. It’s obvious that he’s a felon and can’t legally own a weapon – his wife/girl can. Get her licensed. Other family members can. Get them legally licensed. 3. Does LaRon have another picture?