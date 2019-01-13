Tyler Perry Reaches Out To Regina King After Golden Globes Speech

While accepting her best supporting actress Golden Globe, Regina King vowed to give women in Hollywood more opportunities to share their voices.

She made clear her mission to only work on projects going forward where at least half the crew are women.

The Emmy winner has now revealed that multiple industry players, including Tyler Perry, have reached out and praised her acceptance speech and her new Hollywood goals.

“[Producer] Bert Salke has [reached out], Tyler Perry, immediately, and those are just a couple of the men,” King told ET. “I haven’t even finished going through all my congratulations emails, so I’m sure there’s a couple of others.”

She also admitted to ET that some folks tried to convince her to pump the breaks on the speech because it was too bold.

“[People have told me] that to take the risk of saying something like that and putting something on myself [like] that was too big,” King said. “I don’t feel like it is. I feel like it’s possible, and the reality is all I had to do was say it.”

According to the report, she then compared it to her directing career, which includes helming episodes of Southland, The Catch, Scandal, Being Mary Jane and Greenleaf.

“All I had to do was start saying it out loud, and the amount of support I got and people that helped find workshops and programs for me to go through to hone those directing skills, it happened as soon as I said it,” she explained.

“In the next two years, and it’s going to be hard, I’m making a vow that every thing I produce…[will be] 50 percent women,” she said. “And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.

The actress can currently be seen in Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the 1970s James If Beale Street Could Talk, for which she has received several nominations and multiple smaller critics association awards, including in New York and Los Angeles, per PEOPLE.

