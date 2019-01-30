B. Smith’s Husband Slammed For Public Relationship With Girlfriend

“If This is Us and Modern Family came together, it would be us,” Gasby told The Post about his relationship with Lerner.

According to the report, the two met in the summer of 2017 and remained friends initially, as the divorced mother of three told The Post that she had socialized with Smith previously at charity events and “didn’t want to go out with a married man.”

But while having breakfast with Gasby and Smith one morning, Lerner realized, “This is not a man cheating on his wife.”

“What I admire about him is that he takes care of her,” she explained to The Post.

Lerner has also taken on a caregiver role. She has a room in Gasby and Smith’s East Hampton home, where she stays when she visits from her Manhattan apartment, the report states.

“If I can be compassionate to her … if I can do anything for her, it makes me feel good,” she told The Post, her voice “breaking,” according to the outlet. “If it is giving her something to drink, or making her something to eat — she loves to eat — I feel good.”

Smith was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago. Gasby previously told PEOPLE that taking care of her was 24/7 job.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever dealt with,” he said. “Anybody who is an Alzheimer’s care giver knows exactly what other caregivers are going through. It’s 24/7. The complexity and the intensity of it is very tough.”

Today in #GirlChatLive: B. Smith’s husband has been publicly posting about his new girlfriend as his wife battles Alzheimer’s, and Loni has a strong opinion about it. pic.twitter.com/inO8VYjsuK — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) January 29, 2019

Caring for Smith “is overwhelming most of the time,” Gasby admitted to PEOPLE. “I’m taking it one day at a time,” he said. “It’s extremely difficult. At times I feel like I am between the Titanic and the iceberg and the water is cold and it makes a difference which one I get on.”

Meanwhile, critics of Gasby and Lerner’s relationship are not here for him embarrassing his wife, and many have noted online that: “You don’t bring your mistress in the house where your WIFE lives,” wrote one commenter, according to The Post. “She’s not dead.”

One twitter user said: “My nigga what happened to “in sickness and in health & how TF can you be Boo’d up with a man with his ill wife in the next room? Bitch!”

Another wrote: “The audacity of this muthaf*cka to bring this woman up in his wife’s house”

On Facebook, Monday, Gasby responded to his critics.

“The idiots and ignorant people calling for my arrest and saying B is or has ever been abused — I only wish someone in your immediate family has Alzheimer’s so you can see feel and experience the pain of millions of people across this country so you can know first hand what it’s like to care 24/7/365 for someone who can no longer care for themselves!” he wrote.

“I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!” he added. “5-10 years from now when many of you who will have an almost predestined meeting with Alzheimer’s because of genetics, obesity, and a myriad of inflammatory diseases, you’ll be wishing for someone to share moments with and ease the pain of loneliness and despair.”

He continued. “The clock is ticking. I know I can and have [managed] this, but can you do it too?”

B. SMITH’S HUSBAND FACING CONTROVERSY: While celebrity restauranteur, author, and model #BSmith battles Alzheimers, her husband faces backlash for having a girlfriend — our co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/jcI6Kbqx8p — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2019

