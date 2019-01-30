News
9-Year-Old Girl Publishes Book Of Poetry; Tackles Politics, Feminism

Halle Amor Moore is only 9-years-old and is already a bestselling author.  She has released a book of poetry called “The Pages Of Life,” it she tackles topics from politics, to feminism, to spirituality.

Halle comes from a military family and has lived all over the globe. Her parents credit her maturity to their frequent moves and her exposure to all kinds of different people. She calls her writing abilities a gift and believes she gets it from her mother.

She has big dream and wants to be an author, judge and athlete when she grows up.

