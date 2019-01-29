‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Responds To Criticism; Calls Michael Jackson ‘Very Precious Asset’

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family – that is the Jackson way,” their statement to the Associated Press read. “But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on … Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”
Director Dan Reed has now responded to the criticism that his project is a “tabloid character assassination,” noting that “Leaving Neverland” is “a four-hour documentary by an experienced documentarian with a long track record in investigation and telling complex stories and this is a complex story,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.
“I’d say it’s beyond doubt a documentary. Anyone with any knowledge of that form would recognize a documentary. A four-hour piece, is that a tabloid? I didn’t characterize Jackson at all in the film — I think if you watch it you’ll have noticed that it’s a story about these two families and Jackson is an element of that story.
“But I don’t seek to characterize him at all. I don’t comment on Jackson. It’s not a film about Michael. … The film itself is an account of sexual abuse, how sexual abuse happens and then how the consequences play out later in life.“
Reed also described the singer as a “very precious asset” so he understands the family’s position of wanting to protect Jackson’s image.
“They have a very precious asset to protect,” he added “Every time a song plays, a cash register goes ‘ka-ching.’ It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve come out fighting in defense of their asset.”
Reed said both Robson and Safechuck “were not paid in any way, directly, indirectly.”
“The family were not enumerated. There was nothing. No compensation in any form whatsoever. I think that’s an important thing to establish,” he added.
“The #MeToo era began during the making of the film, and there’s been a sea change in how we regard the victims of sexual assault, and I’m hoping that this film will deepen that and widen it to boys and men, victims of child sexual abuse. Also I’m hoping it’ll educate people as to how child sexual abuse happens.”
5 thoughts on “‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Responds To Criticism; Calls Michael Jackson ‘Very Precious Asset’”
Yeah, MIchael is an “asset you” and he think he is going to destroy Michael and these two fools think they are going to do it to get money since both of them are also scrap for cash.
They were not paid directy or indirectly? Of course not, they are hoping this boost their appeal this summer for $100 million dollars. Did you have that in your doc? NO. What about the book that was banned. Everything these guys are saying was in that book by Victor who left the United States and was ORDERED to pay MJ 2.7 million dollars IN COURT for that lying book.
And MJ was investigated by the BEST in law enforcement, FBI, Sneddon who was a tough DA, DFACS, hotlines set up for people to call in 2004-nothing, and yet you come along with two low life guys who have $$$$$ in their eyes and you think you are more creditable? And look how this director is behaving. I bet there is more to this than mets the eyes. Michael is the greatest and it is nothing you can do. Still ticked that MJ owned the Beatle catalog and his Estates made money from it. This director is BRITISH.
And how can a director who does NOT know the two guys only to talk and trash MJ for this movie YET you want to degrade MJ’s family who KNEW THESE GUYS FOR YEARS?
And what does your @#$ have to gain? Two people who defended Jackson since 1993 even IN COURT TWICE and praised Jackson until Wade did not get the part in the Vega show for MJ and then he and James cooked up these lies from book that was BANNED in the United States and Jackson won 2.7 million from that author that was proven to be a liar. And Wade and James LOST a $100 million dollar lawsuit because the judge saw through their lies didn’t even let it go to court. NOW, this director who always was bias towards Jackson got these two fools (NEVER talked to anyone else and this doc is on only what they saying and lying about to make it graphic so they can boost their appeal this summer). Sit your @#$ down. This fool director is out to make money off Jackson yet you want to talk about MJ’s family. All the LIES U are talking can be proven.