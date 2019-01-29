‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Responds To Criticism; Calls Michael Jackson ‘Very Precious Asset’

The director of the controversial Michael Jackson documentary “Leaving Neverland” has responded to the backlash from the estate of the late King of Pop.

The doc debuted at Sundance Film Festival last week, and focuses on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both allege they were molested by the music icon as children.

As reported by New Musical Express, Jackson’s estate described the film as a “public lynching.”

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family – that is the Jackson way,” their statement to the Associated Press read. “But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on … Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”

Michael Jackson’s family calls bombshell new documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ a "public lynching" in new statement https://t.co/V0MTOKn2Q7 pic.twitter.com/VPaiExmnV1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 28, 2019

Director Dan Reed has now responded to the criticism that his project is a “tabloid character assassination,” noting that “Leaving Neverland” is “a four-hour documentary by an experienced documentarian with a long track record in investigation and telling complex stories and this is a complex story,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’d say it’s beyond doubt a documentary. Anyone with any knowledge of that form would recognize a documentary. A four-hour piece, is that a tabloid? I didn’t characterize Jackson at all in the film — I think if you watch it you’ll have noticed that it’s a story about these two families and Jackson is an element of that story.

“But I don’t seek to characterize him at all. I don’t comment on Jackson. It’s not a film about Michael. … The film itself is an account of sexual abuse, how sexual abuse happens and then how the consequences play out later in life.“

Reed also described the singer as a “very precious asset” so he understands the family’s position of wanting to protect Jackson’s image.