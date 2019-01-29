Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely.
The bug was demonstrated through videos online and reported on this week by tech blogs. Apple’s online support page on Tuesday said there was a technical issue with the application and that Group Facetime “is temporarily unavailable.”
Reports said the bug in the video chat app could allow an iPhone user calling another iPhone through Group Facetime to hear the audio from the other handset — even if the receiver did not accept the call.
The governor of New York Andrew Cuomo issued a statement warning people about the bug and urging people to disable the app until Apple fixes the issue.
3 thoughts on “Apple Turns Off Group FaceTime Amid Reports Of Bug”
Personally, I think that all of this TECHNOLOGY is the work of the DEVIL.
I believe the all CELL-PHONES are bugged and are capable of MONITORING
ALL OF US.
BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING US ALL THE TIME!!!!!!!!!!
.
Folks are so busy taking damn selfies that they often walk into others on the streets.
Many often get involved in car accidents as they are texting/walking-NOT PAYING ATTENTION
as they cross city streets.
I AM A Flintstone—I still remember and like the old rotary Princess phones and the phones
that every grandmother had attached to their kitchen walls–LOL
