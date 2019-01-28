Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Donald Trump Is A Narcissist

Donald Trump reopened the government to change the headlines from Roger Stone’s arrest. Literally that morning the narrative was all about another one of Trump’s buddies being arrested, but being the narcissist that he is, Trump had to change it. Russ doesn’t believe Trump will ever shut the government down again because it makes him look bad and it upset his rich friends.

